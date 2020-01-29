Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $207.86

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $207.86 and traded as high as $243.20. Melrose Industries shares last traded at $236.30, with a volume of 7,656,183 shares.

MRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.03) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.75) price objective (up previously from GBX 250 ($3.29)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Melrose Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 255.45 ($3.36).

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion and a PE ratio of -37.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 238.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 208.94.

Melrose Industries Company Profile (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

