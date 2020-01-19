Mena Resources (CVE:RML) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Mena Resources Inc (CVE:RML)’s share price traded down 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 134,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 89,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00.

Mena Resources (CVE:RML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Mena Resources Company Profile (CVE:RML)

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mining and mineral properties in Venezuela. The company holds interests in the Choco 10 Mine and the Isidora Mine located in the El Callao region. It also has 10 exploration/development projects at various stages of development in Bolivar State.

