Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) to report earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Menlo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.81). Menlo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($3.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Menlo Therapeutics.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNLO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Menlo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $6.14. 9,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,673. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. Menlo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $149.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNLO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 281,974 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 673,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

