Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mercadolibre in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.64). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $760.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercadolibre’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MELI. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 target price (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.05.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $653.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of -254.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Mercadolibre has a 1 year low of $335.28 and a 1 year high of $698.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $619.67 and its 200-day moving average is $588.16.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). The business had revenue of $603.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.23 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 54.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 52.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,917,000 after buying an additional 72,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 33.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

