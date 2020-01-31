Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $67.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NASDAQ:AMTB traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $18.63. 29,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43. Mercantil Bank has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70.

AMTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.98.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection