Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.98.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $878.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Mercantil Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $66.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 14.03%. Research analysts predict that Mercantil Bank will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

