Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Mercantil Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Mercantil Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.98.

NASDAQ:AMTB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.00. 18,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,258. The company has a market capitalization of $804.93 million and a P/E ratio of 15.97. Mercantil Bank has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantil Bank will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Mercantil Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,866,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mercantil Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,359,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mercantil Bank by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Mercantil Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mercantil Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

