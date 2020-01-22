Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Mercantile Bank has a payout ratio of 43.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Shares of MBWM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.81. 1,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,527. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $38.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 11.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $87,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,768 shares in the company, valued at $342,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?