Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MBWM stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $580.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.86. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Michael H. Price sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $104,559.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $87,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,768 shares in the company, valued at $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

