Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Issues Earnings Results

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 26.36%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of MBWM opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.86. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $37.32.

MBWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?