Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of MERC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.06. 1,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,479. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $383.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.57 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 6.34%. Mercer International’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercer International will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mercer International by 98.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 59,343 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth about $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 3.2% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 9.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

