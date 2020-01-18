Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a $19.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s FY2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MERC. ValuEngine cut Mercer International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut Mercer International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of Mercer International stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $383.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.57 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 6.34%. Mercer International’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This is a boost from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Mercer International by 98.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 59,343 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the third quarter valued at $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Mercer International by 3.2% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mercer International by 9.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

