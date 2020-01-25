Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MERC. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercer International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of MERC stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $12.82. 248,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.56. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $383.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.57 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Mercer International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Mercer International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

