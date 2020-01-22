Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH) Announces GBX 6.80 Dividend

Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MRCH stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 558.50 ($7.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,343. The stock has a market cap of $624.56 million and a PE ratio of -22.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31. Merchants Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.54 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 568 ($7.47). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 535.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 497.85.

About Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

