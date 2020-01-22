Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €105.47 ($122.64).

MRK stock opened at €117.25 ($136.34) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a one year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a one year high of €115.00 ($133.72). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €107.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €101.97.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

