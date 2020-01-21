Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €94.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €105.47 ($122.64).

MRK opened at €116.90 ($135.93) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €107.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €101.84. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 52 week high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

