Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €94.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRK. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €105.47 ($122.64).

Merck KGaA stock opened at €118.65 ($137.97) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €109.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €102.83.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio