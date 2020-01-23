Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €94.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €94.00 ($109.30) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €105.47 ($122.64).

Shares of FRA:MRK opened at €117.00 ($136.05) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($133.72). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €107.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €102.10.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

