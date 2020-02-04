Mercury Systems Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mercury Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the technology company will earn $1.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.80.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $78.26 on Monday. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $57.51 and a 52-week high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $925,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,812,563. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 7.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

