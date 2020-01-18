Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Sells $458,687.50 in Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $458,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,195,863.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $428,125.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Mark Aslett sold 12,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $925,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.40. Mercury Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.36 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRCY. ValuEngine downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 7.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

