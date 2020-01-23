Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.47. Mercury Systems posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRCY. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Shares of MRCY stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.32. 320,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,423. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $89.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $925,750.00. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $256,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,865 shares in the company, valued at $19,003,279.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $2,069,498 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Mercury Systems by 7.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

