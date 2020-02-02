Mercury Systems Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. William Blair also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.81. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $57.51 and a 52 week high of $89.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 404,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,942,000 after purchasing an additional 29,558 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 419,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 30,809 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 229,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 42,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $428,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,506,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,812,563. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

