Mercury Systems (MRCY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Mercury Systems to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Mercury Systems has set its Q2 guidance at $0.46-0.48 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.03-2.11 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.36 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mercury Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $74.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

In related news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $256,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,003,279.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $458,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,063 shares in the company, valued at $23,195,863.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $2,069,498 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

See Also: Overbought