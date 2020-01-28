Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.50-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.55 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.09-2.13 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research analysts have commented on MRCY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.43.

Shares of MRCY stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.00. 581,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,521. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $48.60 and a 12-month high of $89.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.36 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $256,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,865 shares in the company, valued at $19,003,279.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $458,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,195,863.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $2,069,498 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

