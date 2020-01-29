Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.09-2.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $780-795 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $787.06 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.09-2.13 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $76.18. 50,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,440. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $89.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average of $75.73.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.71.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $925,750.00. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $256,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,865 shares in the company, valued at $19,003,279.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $2,069,498. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

