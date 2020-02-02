Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.75. The company had a trading volume of 427,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,082. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.81.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $458,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,195,863.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,563 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 7.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

