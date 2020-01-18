Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Receives $41.85 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Meredith from $66.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:MDP opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. Meredith has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.36.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Meredith had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Meredith will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meredith by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Meredith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in Meredith by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Meredith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

