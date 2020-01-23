Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.05

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.05 and last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 21415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Meredith from $66.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Meredith had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Meredith by 87.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,925,000 after purchasing an additional 245,399 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Meredith during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 14.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,376,000 after buying an additional 14,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 28.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 23,793 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meredith (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)