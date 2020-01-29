Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.09

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.09 and last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 6400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDP shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Meredith from $66.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.00.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.43 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,925,000 after purchasing an additional 245,399 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meredith in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meredith Company Profile (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

