Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Trading Up 18%

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) were up 18% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.77, approximately 113,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 211,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MREO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.01.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading