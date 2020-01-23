Mereo BioPharma Group PLC (LON:MPH) Insider Sells £369,000 in Stock

Mereo BioPharma Group PLC (LON:MPH) insider Stephen Morgan sold 300,000 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £369,000 ($485,398.58).

Shares of LON MPH opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.40) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.86. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 23.75 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 185 ($2.43). The firm has a market cap of $29.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.68.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; AZD-9668, an oral small molecule that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hypogonadal hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

