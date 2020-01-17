Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) Short Interest Update

Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EBSB opened at $19.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.57. Meridian Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.07 million for the quarter. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 9.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBSB. BidaskClub cut Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Meridian Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Meridian Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 148.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,894 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after purchasing an additional 37,240 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

