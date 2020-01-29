Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $47.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.00%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBSB traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. 244,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,823. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.57. Meridian Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EBSB shares. ValuEngine lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Meridian Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

