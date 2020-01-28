Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.57 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ MRBK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.79. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,833. Meridian Bank has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $126.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Meridian Bank Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds