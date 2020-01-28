Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRBK. ValuEngine raised Meridian Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $126.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of -0.01. Meridian Bank has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRBK. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 245,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bank Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

