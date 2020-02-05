Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $43.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.30.

Shares of MMSI stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.60. 751,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,652. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1,878.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 20,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 803.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

