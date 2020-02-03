Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MMSI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

Shares of MMSI traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.98. 379,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,999. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra acquired 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $64,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after acquiring an additional 198,936 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1,385.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 401,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after acquiring an additional 374,384 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.