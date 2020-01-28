Meritage Homes (MTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.66.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol