Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $77.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $67.00. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTH. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.76.

NYSE:MTH opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $76.83. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 159.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 65.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

