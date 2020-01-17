Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,320,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 8,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 12.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MTOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Meritor from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Shares of MTOR opened at $25.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.29. Meritor has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Meritor had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meritor will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,716 shares in the company, valued at $336,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 3,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $85,689.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,728 shares of company stock worth $6,179,082. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 25,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Meritor by 5.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Meritor by 5.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Meritor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 235,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

