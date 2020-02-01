Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Gap Down to $23.32

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.17, but opened at $23.32. Meritor shares last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 3,517,200 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTOR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.92.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. Meritor had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 78.25%. Meritor’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meritor Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritor news, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $352,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $259,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,082. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Meritor by 214,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor Company Profile (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

