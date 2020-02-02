Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.75-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7-3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion.Meritor also updated its FY20 guidance to ~$2.75 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,349,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,351. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Meritor has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Meritor had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.92.

In other news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 3,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $85,689.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $259,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,082 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Read More: Resistance Level