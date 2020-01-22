Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $500,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) will announce sales of $500,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $1.00 million. Mersana Therapeutics posted sales of $1.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $42.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.08 million to $43.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.50 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 79.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRSN. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 136.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 160,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 61,757 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 11,963,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after buying an additional 69,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRSN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. 2,478,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,977. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

