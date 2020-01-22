Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $500,000.00

Written by × January 21, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) will announce sales of $500,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $1.00 million. Mersana Therapeutics posted sales of $1.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $42.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.08 million to $43.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.50 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 79.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRSN. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 136.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 160,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 61,757 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 11,963,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after buying an additional 69,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRSN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. 2,478,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,977. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*