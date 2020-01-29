Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Short Interest Up 29.5% in January

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 826,400 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 11,963,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 69,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 166.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 26.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,903,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 403,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRSN. ValuEngine lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ MRSN traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,260. The firm has a market cap of $355.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. Analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

