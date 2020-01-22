Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given New $12.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised Mersana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 79.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

