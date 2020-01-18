Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRSN. ValuEngine downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,477,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,485. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 79.49%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 160,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 61,757 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 11,963,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 69,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

