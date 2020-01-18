Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading Up 13.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) was up 13.8% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.75, approximately 459,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 143,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Specifically, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 83,962 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,309,807.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRUS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Merus in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.14.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a negative net margin of 90.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Merus NV will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Merus by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

