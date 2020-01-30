Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 80.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth about $3,915,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 68.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 552,817 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

