Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $8.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $10.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLAB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

In other news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total value of $166,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,829.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total value of $1,884,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,265,510.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1,089.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 19,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 13.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 54.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 45.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLAB opened at $265.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 15.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $181.21 and a 12-month high of $268.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

