Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $296.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MLAB. BidaskClub raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

Shares of MLAB opened at $265.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.21. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $181.21 and a 1-year high of $271.11. The company has a current ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 15.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 9.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 700 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total transaction of $166,642.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,882,829.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 7,500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total value of $1,884,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,265,510.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1,982.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

